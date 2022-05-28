EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police (EPD) said they arrested a woman for drugs while riding a bicycle. Officers said they were in the area of Riverside Drive and Lodge about 12:30 a.m. on May 28 when they saw a woman riding a bicycle without the correct lights and reflectors on it.

Police said they were able to have the woman pull over her bicycle at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Pollack Ave. Officers discovered and advised the woman she had a warrant for her arrest according to a news release sent by EPD to Eyewitness News.

The release said that officers placed her in handcuffs and searched her. Officers confirmed they found a clear glass jar contained a clear plastic bag with methamphetamine.

A police spokesperson said officers also located paraphernalia inside the woman’s backpack. The woman was transported to Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and booked with possessing a controlled substance according to EPD.