Police asking for public’s help identifying suspects in robbery at a Grayville motel

GRAYVILLE, Ill (WEHT) Two suspects allegedly robbed a motel desk clerk at gunpoint at the Grayville Super 8. The suspects are still at large.

Grayville Police say around 5:54 a.m. Friday, a man and a woman came into the motel and the woman displayed a two tone semi automatic handgun and demanded money from the clerk. The man hopped over the counter and emptied the cash drawer. A third suspect, the driver, stayed in the vehicle, a white 2011-2016 Ford Super Duty crew cab 4×4.

Surveillance image of the getaway vehicle at the Grayville Super 8

GPD says the suspects match the description of two people who robbed Jumpin Jimmy`s in Mt Carmel less than an hour before. Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or suspects are asked to call Grayville Police at 618-375-2351 or call 911.

(This story was originally published on November 27, 2020)