Police asking for public’s help identifying suspects in robbery at a Grayville motel

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Suspects in armed robbery at Grayville Super 8 on November 27, 2020.

GRAYVILLE, Ill (WEHT) Two suspects allegedly robbed a motel desk clerk at gunpoint at the Grayville Super 8. The suspects are still at large.

Grayville Police say around 5:54 a.m. Friday, a man and a woman came into the motel and the woman displayed a two tone semi automatic handgun and demanded money from the clerk. The man hopped over the counter and emptied the cash drawer. A third suspect, the driver, stayed in the vehicle, a white 2011-2016 Ford Super Duty crew cab 4×4.

Surveillance image of the getaway vehicle at the Grayville Super 8

GPD says the suspects match the description of two people who robbed Jumpin Jimmy`s in Mt Carmel less than an hour before. Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or suspects are asked to call Grayville Police at 618-375-2351 or call 911.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 27, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories