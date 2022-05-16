PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Providence Police Department (PPD) claims a suspect is a “career criminal” and that he fought law enforcement attempting to arrest him.
PPD says on May 12, Officer Eric Elder was requested to help the Webster County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police to locate Steven Sigler, 38. Police say the complaint was from Union County, where Sigler was being sought after a 911 call came from a vehicle. PPD says the call made it seem that something was going on in the vehicle as the vehicle was traveling towards Clay.
Police say Officer Elder discovered Sigler on foot on Kentucky 109 in Clay, and Sigler began to run. PPD says as Officer Elder caught up to Sigler, Sigler became aggressive and began to resist arrest. Police say Officer Elder was involved in a physical fight with Sigler as two Kentucky State Troopers came to help out. PPD says Sigler kept resisting by punching and kicking officers, but eventually, officers were able to restrain Sigler and take him into custody without further problems. Police say Sigler told officers that he was taking Adderall and Methamphetamine.
PPD says Officer Elder put Sigler in the Webster County Jail for:
- Assault 3rd (Police Officer) – 4 counts
- Resisting Arrest
- Menacing
- Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (on Foot)
- Public Intoxication
PPD says Sigler’s criminal history include the following convictions:
- Assault
- Unlawful Possession of a Weapon on School Property
- Manufacturing Methamphetamine
- Multiple Possession of Controlled Substance
- Multiple Possession of Marijuana
- Drug Paraphernalia
- Anhydrous Ammonia Possession
- DUI
- Harassment
- Disorderly Conduct
- Fleeing or Evading Police
- Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle
- Criminal Trespass 1st Degree
- A variety of traffic related offenses
More charges could be pending as the investigation continues. Police say Sigler had just been released from jail on May 9 for violating conditions of his release of a Felony Assault conviction.