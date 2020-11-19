Police chase across counties leads to three arrests

GRAHAM, Ky. (WEHT) – Three people were arrested and charged with numerous offenses after police say they were led on a chase that began in Muhlenberg County and ended in McClean County.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, police saw a sedan with improper registration plates on KY 175 in the Graham area of Muhlenberg. A police officer tried to stop the vehicle, but driver of the vehicle drove off, police say The chase continued over 20 miles until the fleeing vehicle stopped because of a flat tire on Ky. 2385 in McLean County.

The driver, James Reeder, 36, of Owensboro, left the car and ran away but was apprehended without incident. The occupants of the vehicle, Ronald Chinn, 35, of Newport, and Elizabeth Ratliff, 21, of Henderson, were also apprehended without incident.

Reeder was booked in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center, where he was charged with speeding, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police, driving on a DUI suspended license, possession of synthetic drugs; possession of a controlled substance, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Chinn and Ratliff were also lodged in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center, where they were both charged with possession of synthetic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

A mugshot of Chinn was not available at the time of posting.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 19, 2020)