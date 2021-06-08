BREAKING: Police chase ends in crash in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A police pursuit ended in a crash at First Avenue and Division Street in Evansville. Vanderburgh County Sheriff deputies are currently at the scene.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office said that Cody Alire, 29, of Evansville, was wanted on a felony charge and was arrested following the pursuit. Deputies at the scene said the pursuit was terminated before the crash. Witnesses said the Chevy ran a red light and hit a Jeep. Multiple people are injured including a child.









An ambulance left the scene with deputies escorting the ambulance. A telephone pole was also hit and CenterPoint Energy was notified.

This is a developing story.