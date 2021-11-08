Police: Evansville man arrested after crossing state lines during chase

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man is accused of crossing state lines in an effort to run from police before crashing on an overpass.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says Chancellor Stark, was involved in a chase with Evansville Police when he crossed the twin bridges. Deputies and Henderson Police officers laid down spike strips near Highway 41 and Palmer’s Market.

According to the sheriff’s office, Stark swerved toward a deputy cruiser and almost caused a head-on collision before he went south on Interstate 69 toward the Audubon Parkway. Authorities say Stark hit a police cruiser as he was getting off the parkway and also hit the bridge wall before spinning to a stop.

Stark is being charged with wanton endangerment of a police officer, theft of a motor vehicle and forgery among other charges.