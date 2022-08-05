WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) say a report of people walking along I-64 ended in an OWI arrest on Friday

ISP say at about 1:00 a.m., police responded to a report of people walking along I-64 near the 37 mile-marker. ISP say when troopers arrived, they located two adults and three children. Police say the man was identified as William Burdette, 27, of Evansville.

ISP say further investigation revealed Burdette was driving an SUV westbound on I-64 when the vehicle left the roadway on the north side, rolled several times, and came to a final rest down an embankment. Police say Burdette displayed signs of impairment and had minor injuries. Officers say a woman and a six-year-old girl had minor injuries, and two boys, a three-year-old and one-year-old, were not injured.

ISP say Warrick County EMS checked everyone involved in the crash and no one wanted medical treatment. Police say a family member picked up the woman and the children. ISP say Burdette submitted to a blood test and those results are pending. Police say Burdette was arrested and taken to the Warrick County Jail where he is currently being held on bond. His charges are: