CORYDON, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened over the weekend.

The sheriff’s office says around 9:30 p.m. on January 23, the Eagles Convenient Mart in Corydon was robbed at gunpoint.

Not much else is known at this time. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone that has information regarding this case to call them immediately at (270) 826-2713.