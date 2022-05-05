MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – On May 4 around 4:00 p.m., the Madisonville – Hopkins County VICE – Narcotics Unit (MHCVNU) say that two known drug traffickers were arrested for allegedly trafficking more drugs.

The news release sent out by MHCVNU says that detectives have been investigating a drug trafficking operation that involves known drug traffickers, Christian Alatoree, 31, and Omar Alatoree, 30. Police say that after much investigation, a traffic stop was done on both Christian and Omar Alatoree, both of whom were driving separate vehicles at the time. MHCVNU says that during these traffic stops detectives spotted a substantial amount of suspected cocaine, marijuana, and various other drugs that usually indicated that drug trafficking was taking place.

MHCVNU say that detectives later executed search warrants for Christian’s residence, and they found more evidence of drug trafficking, as well as suspected marijuana. MHCVNU says that after this, detectives headed over to a Hanson restaurant owned and operated by Christian, and it was there a second warrant was executed. Police say many plastic bags containing suspected marijuana were found in the restaurant.

MHCVNU says both Christian and Omar were arrested and taken to the Hopkins County Detention Center, and further investigation revealed that both were illegal immigrants so ICE detainers were put on them. Police says both Omar and Christian currently have one-million-dollar cash bonds.

The news release from MHCVNU says both men have the following charges:

Careless Driving

No Operator License

Possession Of Marijuana

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Giving Officer False Identifying Information

Trafficking Controlled Substance First Degree, First Offense (> or = 4 gms.) Cocaine

This investigation is ongoing, and further arrests are expected.