Police investigate Owensboro fire as arson

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Authorities are investigating a fire at an unoccupied residence in the 700 block of Jackson Street as arson.

Firefighters and police responded to the fire on Monday night around 8 p.m. Investigators say the fire appeared to have been intentionally set.

Detectives are working with KSP Arson Investigators on the case

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.