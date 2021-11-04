Police investigating possibly connected overnight burglaries

INDIANA (WEHT) –Authorities are warning people to stay vigilant after several burglaries in Gibson County in the area of CR 50 East between SR 68 and CR 1200 East.

The incidents all happened over the past week overnight with possibly more burglaries dating back through October. Key fobs, laptops, wallets, cash and phones are a few of the items victims confirmed stolen. Two victims say they are certain their homes were entered while they were still there.

Indiana State Police suggest keeping your residence, vehicles and outbuildings secure at all times, utilizing outdoor lighting when possible.