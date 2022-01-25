Police: Joint investigation leads police to Sacramento arrest

SACRAMENTO, Ky (WEHT) – According to the McLean County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, on January 24 a joint investigation conducted by the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, the McLean County Sheriff’s Office, and the Office of Probation and Parole led the search of a Sacramento residence.

According to the McLean County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, after authorities allegedly found some questionable items, Celina Stanley, 43, of Sacramento, was arrested. The McLean County Sheriff’s Office says Stanley was charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st degree, Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st degree, Possession of Handgun by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.