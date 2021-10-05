Police make fourth arrest in smuggling conspiracy at Henderson County Jail

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Police have arrested a fourth person in an alleged conspiracy to sneak drugs and other contraband into the Henderson County Jail.

Deputy Jason Evans, 47, was arrested after allegedly accepting money to smuggle a package containing approximately 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 113 grams of tobacco into the jail back in July. Investigators say Evans agreed to call a phone number and arrange to pick up the package.

According to police, Evans was told to deliver the package to Colby Pruitt, 30, and Charles Stewart, 32, who were both inmates at the Henderson County Jail. All three were arrested after the package was intercepted and a controlled delivery was set up.

Authorities say the man who provided the package was 61-year-old Richard Stewart. Richard Stewart was arrested on Saturday in the 900 block of Powell Street after a possible trespassing complaint.

Richard Stewart, Colby Pruitt and Charles Stewart face charges of trafficking a controlled substance and promoting contraband. Richard Stewart was also charged on a parole violation warrant. Deputy Evans was charged for trafficking a controlled substance.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing, and other inmates are believed to be involved.