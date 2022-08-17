MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a pursuit started after a man bolted off and almost hit an officer during a traffic stop.

The Central City Police Department says they pulled over Jimmy Bryant shortly before midnight on Tuesday. Authorities say they suspected Bryant was under the influence.

According to the police, Bryant took off and nearly hit an officer after being asked to step out of the vehicle. Authorities ended the pursuit shortly after using spike strips. Bryant was reportedly taken into custody without further incident.

Jimmy Bryant was transported to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center and charged with: