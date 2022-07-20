RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — A Richmond man is facing fifteen charges after police accuse him of multiple crimes. On July 10 around 7 a.m., Richmond Police say officers responded to a home on Turpin Drive after a report came in of a robbery.

The victim told police her boyfriend forcibly took money from her and, while fleeing the scene, struck her with a vehicle. RPD says the victim was left with visible injuries.

According to police, the victim identified her boyfriend as 51-year-old William D. Jones. Police say they couldn’t find Jones that day but obtained an arrest warrant for Robbery 1st degree.

Over a week later on the night of July 19, officers say they tried to pull over a vehicle involved with a disturbance at a local business. The driver failed to stop, police say, and officers were forced to end the pursuit for safety reasons. Officers believed the driver of the vehicle was William D. Jones.

Overnight around 4:30 a.m., officers say they noticed Jones driving the same vehicle on Baker Court with no headlights on. According to the police, Jones yet again started another pursuit after police tried to pull him over. The chase continued into the area Old Wilderness Trail, where Jones ran on foot from his vehicle. RPD reports it wasn’t long after that Jones was apprehended and placed under arrest.

Police found three passengers in the vehicle Jones was driving. The passengers reportedly told police they begged for Jones to let them out of the car during the pursuit, but he refused and would not let them exit safely.

William D. Jones was booked into the Madison County Detention Center and charged with: