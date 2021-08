HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Police say one person was shot in the back of the head on Wednesday night in Henderson.

Officers responded at approximately 7:30 to the 800 block of Pond Street after a vehicle hit a pole and people heard gunshots. Police say a 17-year-old admitted to shooting the victim with an AR-15 style rifle.

The teenager was arrested and charged with first degree assault. Police did not give an update on the victim’s condition.