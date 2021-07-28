Police: Man wanted out of Michigan for prison escape apprehended in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says that an anonymous tip on Saturday led to the arrest of a man wanted out of Michigan on a prison escape warrant.

According to sheriff’s deputies, an anonymous caller saw Jacob Long, 28, in southern Martin County. that Long was wanted out of Michigan by the Department of Corrections on a prison escape warrant with an original charge of armed robbery.

Police located a vehicle matching the description given by the anonymous caller, and conducted a felony traffic stop. Long was taken into custody without incident. Police say they found marijuana and paraphernalia in the vehicle, and they were informed that the vehicle was stolen out of Michigan.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office thanked the anonymous caller, and remind everyone that an anonymous report can be made at any time.