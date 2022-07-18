PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) — Police said a 56-year-old Providence woman is behind bars after she drove around with meth and a child in the car.

According to the Providence Police Department, authorities pulled over a vehicle on Nisbit Street around 2 p.m. on Friday. The Providence Police Chief on scene said a license check revealed the driver of the vehicle had a suspended driver’s license.

PPD said the driver, Lisa Brown, had an 8-year-old passenger in the car. Brown told police she had alcohol in the back of the car, which violated the conditions of her release on a pending meth charge.

Police said they found meth on the passenger floorboard at the feet of the child. According to officials, the meth was in a rubber container in Brown’s purse.

Brown was arrested and lodged in the Webster County Detention Center for operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and violations of conditions of release. Officers said Social Services was notified and the child was released to a relative.

