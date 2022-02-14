WOLCOTTVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Monday afternoon, Indiana State Police detectives made notice of an arrest made on a Wolcottville police officer. They say the arrest follows an investigation into the officer’s alleged official misconduct involving a child.

Officer Zarek B. Finley, 27, of Wolcottville, was arrested on multiple felony charges related to the investigation, and is currently being held in the Noble County jail without bond.

Officials say the investigation began on Feb. 4 after ISP detectives received information from the mother of the involved 16-year old-female victim and the Noble County Sheriff’s Department.

Documents show that in the mother’s initial complaint, she reported info which alleged that Officer Zarek Finley had been exchanging inappropriate electronic communications with her daughter through social media messaging platforms.

Detectives say that based on the information and evidence collected, they were able to make an arrest on Officer Finley. He is now facing charges of: