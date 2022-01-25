Police: Ohio County drug bust, five arrested

BEAVER DAM, Ky (WEHT) – According to the Ohio County Kentucky Sheriff’s Office, on January 25 around 7:52 a.m. members of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, the Pennyrile Drug Task Force, and the Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant at a residence in Beaver Dam.

The Ohio County Kentucky Sheriff’s Office says that five people were taken into custody without incident. The Ohio County Kentucky Sheriff’s Office says that officers found methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills, rifles, shotguns, and several items of drug paraphernalia in the residence.

The Ohio County Kentucky Sheriff’s Office says that all five suspects were lodged in the Ohio County Detention Center. According to the Ohio County Kentucky Sheriff’s Office, they charged the following people: