Police: Ohio County drug bust, five arrested

BEAVER DAM, Ky (WEHT) – According to the Ohio County Kentucky Sheriff’s Office, on January 25 around 7:52 a.m. members of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, the Pennyrile Drug Task Force, and the Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant at a residence in Beaver Dam.
The Ohio County Kentucky Sheriff’s Office says that five people were taken into custody without incident. The Ohio County Kentucky Sheriff’s Office says that officers found methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills, rifles, shotguns, and several items of drug paraphernalia in the residence.
The Ohio County Kentucky Sheriff’s Office says that all five suspects were lodged in the Ohio County Detention Center. According to the Ohio County Kentucky Sheriff’s Office, they charged the following people:
- Gary Birchwell, 66, was charged with one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified), one count of Possession of Marijuana, one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and one count of Prescription Controlled Substance not in Proper Container 1st Offense.
- Vickie Whitler, 47, was charged with one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified), one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and one count of Prescription Controlled Substance not in Proper Container 1st Offense.
- Marty Decker, 59, was charged with one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified), and one count of Prescription Controlled Substance not in Proper Container 1st Offense.
- An active arrest warrant for Terry Roarx, 37, was served upon him for Failure to Appear.
- An active arrest warrant for Brittany Worth, 29, was served upon her for a Probation Violation.