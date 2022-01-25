Police: “Partially naked” man arrested, several drugs found in his system

PROVIDENCE, Ky (WEHT) – According to the Providence Police Department, a partially naked man who was acting erratically ended up behind bars on several charges.

The incident happened on January 20, just before midnight, near the Parkridge Townhome apartments. Police responded to a call of a quote “emotionally disturbed” man that was naked in 22 degree weather. When they arrived, they heard a gunshot and were dispatched to a home on East Main Street.

The homeowner says Bryan Harris was wearing only his underwear when he broke into his backyard. According to reports, Harris was screaming, acting violent, and charging towards the homeowner. That’s when the homeowner fired one shot into the ground to scare off Harris. Harris then leaped the fence and fled the scene. Officers were able to find him a short time later. He was taken to the hospital, where it was confirmed Harris had consumed Adderall, Percocet laced with fentanyl, marijuana, and alcohol. After being treated for an overdose and hypothermia, Harris was taken to the Webster County Jail. He now faces several charges, including menacing and trespassing.