HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department accuses three people of working together to steal a victim’s purse at Walmart.

Police believe the group are following people around Walmart and looking for something to take. In the photos provided below, HPD says the group followed the victim around and waited on them to leave their shopping cart. Once the victim did, officers say the group snatched their purse.

Officers say they would be very grateful if anyone was able to help identify the trio. If you have any information on them, you can call HPD at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

The police department reminds everyone to keep an eye on any valuable items while shopping in stores.