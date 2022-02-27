OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — An overnight police chase in Daviess County ends with one man facing a slew of charges.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office tells us one of their deputies tried to pull over a driver late Saturday night under suspicion of intoxication. Law enforcement say the driver did not stop, forcing Kentucky State Police to join the chase once the driver got to Highway 144.

According to reports, a KSP trooper blocked the suspect, prompting the driver to throw it into reverse, narrowly missing a DCSO deputy as they sped backwards. Afterwards, the driver got stuck in a dead-end alley and ran away.

Officials tell us they quickly caught and arrested the suspect, Virgil Stewart, 36, of Owensboro. Police found meth and drug paraphernalia following his arrest.

Stewart is currently booked in the Daviess County Detention Center on several charges including: