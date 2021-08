EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police responded to a report of shots fired on Wednesday at the Captain D’s in the 1200 block of Covert Avenue.

Central dispatch says the shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. and AMR was called to the scene. Police say that one person was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. They said that the injuries were not life-threatening.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

This is a developing story.