EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police (EPD) officers said they responded to a shots fired call at the 3000 block of N Fulton Ave about 12:30 p.m. on May 28.

Officers working the case said they arrived to find the victim in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his chest. The victim was transported to Deaconess according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing according to EPD.