EDWARDS COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) – Authorities in Edwards County, Illinois are investigating after a threat against the Ataraxia cannabis plant. Police said an employee threatened to shoot people at the plant on the morning of May 27.

Officers said they confronted the employee in the parking lot. Police said no guns or ammunition were found on that person or their car.

Eyewitness News was told by authorities that the employee then left without incident. No name has been released and the investigation is ongoing.