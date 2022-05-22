EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police arrested a suspect shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday for shooting at an off-duty Evansville Police officer.

Seventeen-year-old Denali Thomas was charged with attempted murder and was waived to adult court due to the nature of the charges.

The incident occurred when two EPD officers were working off-duty at The Corner Pocket Bar. They heard shots being fired in the parking lot and saw several people crowded together who appeared to be fighting, according to a news release sent by EPD to Eyewitness News.

The release said one of the officers saw a male with a gun in his hand. The officer walked toward the male and announced himself as police.

Officials said the suspect, later identified as Thomas, ran away from the officer who then proceeded to chase him. During the chase, Thomas fired at least one shot at the officer, according to authorities. The officer returned fire but no shots hit Thomas. Thomas continued to run and was caught by another officer a short time later.

A police spokesperson said Thomas was taken into custody without further incident. No one involved in the incident was hit by gunfire according to officers working the crime scene.

EPD Crime Scene Detectives said they found multiple shell casings in the grassy area outside the Corner Pocket Bar. They also found many shell casings in the area where Thomas led the officer on a chase.

Authorities said they found a firearm laying in the street near the intersection of Florence Street and the alley where Thomas ran.

Thomas was taken to EPD headquarters to meet with detectives and his guardian for an interview since he is a juvenile. Thomas did not give a statement according to a police spokesperson. He was booked into the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center.

EPD says the investigation is still active and anyone with any information should contact the EPD Adult Investigations Unit at (812) 436-7979.