Police search homes in Madisonville after three year long investigation

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – Detectives with the Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on Thursday at three homes connected to a three year long investigation.

During the search of the homes on Sharp Avenue and New Arnold Street, officers say they found 110 pounds of marijuana, two ounces of mushrooms as well as meth, cocaine, pills and five handguns. Detectives say suspects were identified but no arrests have been made.

Police say this is an active investigation.

