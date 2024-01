EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say that a suspect crashed their car after leaving a gas station without paying for $20 worth of gas.

Authorities say that deputies tracked the suspect to the area of Hogue and Rosenberger, where the vehicle was found.

The suspect was taken into custody after drug paraphernalia was found in their vehicle. She is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail.