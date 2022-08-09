MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Police accuse a man of using his grandmother’s name and address to take delivery of a package filled with suspected fentanyl and meth.

On August 8, detectives out of Madisonville and Hopkins County say they received word that Bryan White was receiving a package filled with illegal drugs. According to a police report, White has been a primary target in an ongoing federal drug trafficking investigation led by the DEA, USPS and local law enforcement agencies.

The package was being mailed from Glendale, Arizona, a state that is known source state for drug traffickers, officials say.

Detectives tell us the package was addressed to White’s grandmother, who also lives with him at the 200 block of S Spring Street in Madisonville.

Authorities say they received a federal search warrant for the package. Inside, officials state they found two vacuum sealed packages containing about 1,000 blue Perc30 pills suspected to be laced with fentanyl and around six ounces of suspected methamphetamine.

Following a controlled delivery to the home, police say they executed a search warrant and took Bryan White into custody. White is facing charges of: