Police: Webster County couple arrested after 21 marijuana plants found at home

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – A husband and wife in Webster County were arrested on Thursday morning after police say they found 21 marijuana plants at their home back in August.

Webster County Sheriff’s Deputies and Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force Detectives obtained an executed a search warrant on a home in the 400 block of Daisy Lane in Slaughters, Kentucky on August 11. Detectives say they made forced entry into the home but did not find anyone in the residence.

During a search of the property, police say they located 11 marijuana plants growing outside in the yard and 10 more plants growing inside the garage. Police say they also discovered a small suspected whiskey manufacturing still, a semi-automatic handgun and six other guns and over 2,000 rounds of ammunition inside the residence.

Dale Boudreaux, 60, and his wife Julie Boudreaux, 59, were arrested after turning themselves in. They face several charges including cultivation of marijuana and trafficking marijuana.