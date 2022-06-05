POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Law enforcement officials say a Posey County Councilman was arrested late Saturday night after allegedly battering and intimidating another man.

According to the Posey County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Aaron Wilson was booked into the jail around 10:15 p.m. Eyewitness News spoke with Sgt. Todd Ringle as well as Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham and both tell us Wilson is an elected official in the County.

Aaron Wilson is charged with:

COMMUNICATION – INTIMIDATION

BATTERY – BODILY INJURY – MISDEMEANOR

We’re told more information is expected to be released Monday.