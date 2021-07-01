Posey County inmate gets time added to sentence for trying to have drugs sent to him

POSEY CO., Ind (WEHT) A Posey County inmate gets 5 years added onto his sentence for allegedly trying to get somebody to send him drugs.

Brian Brakie had been an inmate at the Posey County Jail since January 2020 due to violating the terms of a probationary sentence. On Wednesday, he was sentenced to a total of 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Trafficking with an Inmate, as well as admitting to violating a probationary sentence.

As part of his guilty plea, Brakie admitted to communicating with another individual from the Posey County Jail on or between April 1, 2020 and May 12, 2020 in an attempt to have Suboxone delivered to him at the jail.

Officers found a suspicious envelope addressed to inmate Brakie on May 11, 2020. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the letter contained an orange-colored substance under the seal that was consistent with a drug known as Suboxone.

Brakie will be transported to the Indiana Department of Correction to serve his prison sentence.