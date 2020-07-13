Posey County landlord facing multiple charges after allegedly placing camera in bathroom

CYNTHIANA, Ind. (WEHT) — A Cynthiana man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly placed a video camera in his rental home’s bathroom vent.

Deputies went to a residence Sunday and were given a video camera that had been placed inside the vent containing almost 600 video files.

The suspect, Jesse Titzer, 37, told detectives he had placed the camera inside the bathroom to record the adult renter while she was nude in the bathroom. Video of nude children was found as well.

Tizter was arrested for child exploitation, possession of child pornography and voyeurism. He was taken to the Posey County jail. He has a $0 bond because he is on federal probation for drug trafficking out of Indianapolis.

(This story was originally published on July 13, 2020)

