Posey County man arrested for allegedly beating a puppy to death

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Robert Wolf, Courtesy: Posey County Jail

MT. VERNON, Ind (WEHT) Robert Wolf, 31, has been arrested on animal cruelty charges after an investigation revealed he allegedly beat a 9-to-10-week-old puppy to death.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Wolf admitted to striking the pit bull puppy multiple times after it bit his finger. He further admitted that the puppy died as a result of the beating. Wolf allegedly put the dead puppy in a trash bag and set it out for trash collection.

Wolf is currently serving a house arrest sentence for an unrelated conviction. He is now charged with torturing or mutilating an animal, killing a domestic animal, and cruelty to an animal. He is being held in the Posey County Jail without bond. His initial court hearing is scheduled for March 31 at 1 p.m.

(This story was originally published on March 30, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories