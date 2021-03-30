Posey County man arrested for allegedly beating a puppy to death

MT. VERNON, Ind (WEHT) Robert Wolf, 31, has been arrested on animal cruelty charges after an investigation revealed he allegedly beat a 9-to-10-week-old puppy to death.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Wolf admitted to striking the pit bull puppy multiple times after it bit his finger. He further admitted that the puppy died as a result of the beating. Wolf allegedly put the dead puppy in a trash bag and set it out for trash collection.

Wolf is currently serving a house arrest sentence for an unrelated conviction. He is now charged with torturing or mutilating an animal, killing a domestic animal, and cruelty to an animal. He is being held in the Posey County Jail without bond. His initial court hearing is scheduled for March 31 at 1 p.m.

(This story was originally published on March 30, 2021)