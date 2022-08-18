EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police are investigating an apparent hold up.

Units were called to Old National Bank in the 3800 block of First Avenue around 12:45. Officers are searching the area for a stocky, white male with a tattoo on his right forearm.

There are no reports of any serious injuries. Evansville Police took the suspect into custody in the 4200 block of First Avenue.

Police say the suspect never showed a weapon, and the suspect passed a note to the bank teller. Police say the suspect got some cash, although how much it was is currently unknown at this time. Officers say the suspect ran off, then was located north of the bank.

Police say they questioned the suspect, and the suspect said he felt unwell. Officers say the suspect was taken to the hospital to get checked out, and is currently under police guard at this time. Police say once the suspect is released, he will be questioned.

We will have more details as soon as they are provided.