WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Newburgh man and woman are accused of drug dealing after deputies say they found the pair with pounds of pot.

Earlier Friday, a search warrant was carried out at a home along the 5500 block of Stacer Road, according to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office.

During the search, deputies say they found over two pounds of marijuana, two grams of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. Gavin Jones-Scott and Miranda Ziliak were taken into custody as a result of the drug bust.

Miranda Ziliak (Courtesy: WCSO) Gavin Jones-Scott (Courtesy: WCSO)

Newburgh residents Gavin Jones-Scott and Miranda Ziliak were arrested for the following charges:

Dealing Cocaine or Narcotic Drug, a level 5 felony

Maintaining a Common Nuisance, a level 6 felony

Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug, a level 6 felony.

Jones-Scott and Ziliak have both been released after each posted a $1,000 cash bond, deputies say. According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected to be filed against them.