WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Providence Police Department (PPD) reported that twenty-two people involved in a drug trafficking incident at the Webster County Detention Center have now been indicted.

PPD says on June 23, a Webster County Grand Jury convened in a special meeting where Officer Eric Elder presented an investigation into an organized narcotics trafficking syndicate reported to have been operating within The Webster County Detention Center since July 2021. Police say twenty two suspects were indicted as a result of this investigation.

PPD says the following people were all arrested earlier this year for their involvement in promoting contraband and trafficking narcotics into The Webster County Detention Center:

Scott Baskett

Derrick Dempsey

Johnny Daugherty

Aaron Lovell

Former Deputy Jailer Jacqueline McMillen

Maggie Miller

Terry Linkswiler

Adam Gray

Crystal Ferguson

William Barnaby

Police say through Officer Elder’s continued investigation, twelve more suspects were discovered and are believed to be involved in this criminal syndicate operation. PPD says these twelve were presented along with the ten suspects already charged.

PPD says the ten suspects have already been charged and the twelve additional individuals were all indicted on charges ranging from Engaging in organized crime, Conspiracy to traffic in controlled substances, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in methamphetamine, and official misconduct:

Christopher Belt

Uriah House

Christopher West

Charles Reynolds

James “Buddy” Spink

John Washburn

Keelie Duncan

Hailie Brown

Jared Newcom

Benjamin Little

Deputy Jailer Johnathan Brothers

Former Deputy Jailer Rodney Puckett

Police say warrants for their arrest are expected, and anyone with information of their whereabouts are urged to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Kentucky State Police at 1-800-222-5555.