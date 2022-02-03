PPD: Drug trafficking case tied to Sebree, jail

WEBSTER CO., Ky (WEHT) – A narcotics investigation led police to possible involvement between Webster County Detention Center Work release inmates and at least one employee for the city of Sebree bringing drugs and other contraband into the Webster County Detention Center.

Providence Police Department (PPD) conducted a joint investigation with help from Jailer Greg Sauls, Providence Police Officer Eric Elder, Chief Todd Jones, and Sebree Police Chief Billy Braden. Police say the investigation revealed that Scott Baskett, 44, of Dixon, was an employee with the city of Sebree. One of his responsibilities was the supervision of work release inmates assigned to work in the Sebree area, said police.

PPD said one of the inmates was Derrick Robert Dempsey, 32, from Owenton, Kentucky. Dempsey is in jail for Burglary 2nd, Theft Over $500, Promoting Contraband 1st, Trafficking Marijuana, Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st, Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st (Meth), and Promoting Contraband 2nd Degree. The report PPD acquired indicated that while working the inmates, Baskett was not only aware of inmates taking contraband into the detention center, but also observed them using narcotics and took them to make a drug transaction. In addition, it is alleged that Baskett assisted with the concealment and payments for drug transactions, PPD says.

PPD says on February 1 at approximately 4 p.m., a search of Baskett’s work truck revealed a variety of illegal contraband including items that tested positive for narcotic presence. Baskett was subsequently arrested by Officer Elder and lodged in the Webster County Jail for Promoting Contraband 1st Degree, Trafficking in Marijuana (less than 8 ounces)1st Offense, Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st, Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine), Promoting Contraband 2nd Degree, and Official Misconduct 2nd Degree.

Inmate Derrick Dempsey was charged with Promoting Contraband 1st Degree, Trafficking in Marijuana (less than 8 ounces)1st Offense, Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st, Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine) and Promoting Contraband 2nd Degree and Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree.

As a result of this investigation, PPD says, Officer Eric Elder, Chief Todd Jones, Sergeant Carl Scheer, Officer Jay Riley Edwards, Chief Billy Braden, Sturgis K-9 Officer Ryan Hash, Deputy John Thompson, and Deputy Brian Russelburg conducted a search of the Restricted Custody Center of the Webster County Jail in Dixon on February 1 at approximately 9:30 p.m.

As a result of the search and assistance of Jailer Greg Sauls, Officers seized items of contraband including vape pens and suspected Methamphetamine. Inmate Johnny Daughtery, 57, of Dixon, was charged with Promoting Contraband 1st and Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree Methamphetamine. Daughtery is already incarcerated for Receiving Stolen Property Over $10,000, Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000, Selling, Removing, or Receiving Vehicle with altered VIN, Theft of Registration Plate, Theft by Deception, 2 counts of Failure to Appear, Promoting Contraband 1st degree, and Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine).

Police believe that more individuals are involved and more arrests are expected as the investigation continues.