PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Providence Police Department says the ongoing joint investigation into illegal contraband being brought into the Webster County Jail continues, and the investigation has led to another inmate being charged.

Police say on May 5, Officer Eric Elder executed three arrests warrants charging Terry Wayne Linkwiler Jr., 42, of Uniontown, with the following:

Promoting Contraband 1st Degree

Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Meth)

Engaging in Organized Crime

PPD says that in addition to those charges, it was found that Linkwiler had been in the Webster County Jail since March 15 for the following charges:

2 counts of Failure to Appear

Burglary

Theft over $1000

Criminal Mischief

Criminal Trespass

Failure to wear seat belts

No Insurance

No Registration Receipt

Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle

Failure to Notify Address Change to Department of Transportation

No Registration Plates

Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Meth)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence

Possession of Marijuana

Police say the new charges stem from evidence that indicates Linkwiler had previously had contact with Maggie Miller, 40, who was arrested on April 24. PPD says she was arrested after being taken into custody in a vehicle outside the jail, with drugs and other contraband being trafficked into the jail through a Deputy Jailer.

Police say Linkwiler was one of the inmates that was in contact with Miller, which set up the delivery of the contraband, and he gave instructions on how to conceal the methamphetamine in other contraband and which vehicle to place it into.

This investigation is ongoing and more arrests are still expected.