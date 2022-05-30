PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Providence Police Department (PPD) charged a juvenile for damaging a city park.

PPD says on May 27 around 8:26 p.m., Officer Eric Elder was made aware of a juvenile in the city park doing damage to a ball field with an off-road vehicle. Police say this offense was discovered as a result of observations by dispatch using video surveillance.

Police say Officer Elder found the vehicle on Barbour Street. PPD says as he got behind the vehicle, he noticed a juvenile driver with a passenger in the passenger seat and another juvenile hanging on the back. Police say the vehicle disregarded a stop sign as Officer Elder was attempting to make a stop. PPD says the female juvenile, who was the driver, then exited the off-road vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

Police say after apprehension, the juvenile driver admitted to the damage to the ball park and stated that it was “no big deal” “It was only mud”. Police say all juveniles were released to their parents, and the passengers were not charged as a result of this incident.

PPD says the driver was cited for: