PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Providence Police Department arrested a man driving recklessly for operating a vehicle under the influence of marijuana.

PPD says on May 11, Sergeant Carl Scheer and Chief Todd Jones received a complaint of a vehicle on US 41A driving reckless and running other vehicles off the roadway.

Police say officers saw the vehicle as it was turning onto Kentucky 670. PPD says the vehicle was observed crossing over the center line many times into oncoming traffic.

Police say officers conducted a traffic stop and found Roger Hammers, 68, of Clay, behind the wheel. PPD says after being unable to complete sobriety tests, Hammers was arrested for DUI. Police say Sergeant Scheer located marijuana inside the vehicle.

Hammers was lodged in the Webster County Jail for the following charges: