EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Court documents say Wesley Owen Bowles, Jr., 59, of Evansville, Indiana, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to receipt of child sexual abuse material.

According to court documents, on March 20, 2020, law enforcement investigators learned about the transmission of suspected child pornography using Google applications. Officials say an investigation eventually led law enforcement officers to Bowles.

Documents say between March 1, 2019, and October 13, 2020, Bowles received and downloaded more than 600 images to his Google accounts depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct including images depicting a prepubescent minor or a minor under the age of twelve years and images involving sadistic or masochistic conduct or other depictions of violence.

Authorities say the court also imposed a sentencing enhancement because of the defendant’s pattern of sexually abusing or exploiting children. Documents say in 1999, Bowles was convicted of sexual abuse of a child in Dubois County, Indiana.

Officials say the sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young following Bowles’ guilty plea. Documents say as part of the sentence, Judge Young ordered that Bowles be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for five years following his release from prison. Documents say Bowles must also register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works, or goes to school, as required by law.