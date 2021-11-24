Princeton Police find drug suspect hiding in bathroom

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) Following up on a tip about a wanted suspect, Indiana State Police end up arresting three people. Jalen Packer, 29, Dustin Duncan, 28, and Kera Watt, 23, are all facing drug-related charges.

Princeton and State Police went to a home on South 4th Street near West Mulberry. When officers initially knocked on the door, nobody answered. While they were waiting for a search warrant, Duncan and Watt came out and were detained.

Once officers were able to enter the home, they found Packer hiding in the bathroom. Authorities also found marijuana, methamphetamine, various pills and paraphernalia and a digital scale.

Packer faces charges of possession of marijuana and methamphetamine in addition to the standing warrant for other drug offenses. Watt and Duncan are also facing drug possession charges. All three are being held on bond at the Gibson County Jail.