Princeton Police need your help identifying the driver in a drive-by shooting

PRINCETON, Ind (WEHT) Princeton Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a drive-by shooting.

The shooting happened on January 27 in the 500 block of North Seminary Street. Police say a 1998 blue Ford Mustang was heading north when shots were fired out of the vehicle. An occupied home was hit.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Capt. Mike Hurt at (812) 385-3437, or his cellphone, (812) 215-0089. You can also send an email to princetonpolicedept@gmail.com

(This story was originally published on February 3, 2021)