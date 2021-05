PRINCETON, Ind (WEHT) – A Princeton teenager has plead guilty to the charges of aggravated battery, battery resulting in injury and criminal mischief for a shooting that took place in March.

Police say Malachi Billings, 18, shot Isaiah Jones, 18, shooting of Isaiah Jones, 18, after Billings said Jones robbed him. Jones was later arrested and charged with robbery involving bodily injury.

Billings will be sentenced on June 17.