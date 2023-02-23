EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A man convicted of child molestation in January was sentenced on Thursday on seven counts of child molesting and seven counts of sexual battery.

Prosecutor Diana Moers announces that, on February 23, Ricardo Sandoval, Jr. was sentenced on child molestation and sexual battery charges after his conviction at jury trial by Deputy Prosecutor Josh Hutcheson on January 11. Court documents say Sandoval was sentenced to a total of 40 years.

Moers stated, “I am proud that Deputy Prosecutor Hutcheson requested an appropriate sentence of 100 years, with counts running consecutively, for the Defendant’s heinous and depraved acts against a completely vulnerable and innocent child whose life is forever changed for the worse. Sandoval, Jr. is a danger and should not be allowed in society to have access to children ever again.”

Documents say on January 11 through 12, the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office successfully prosecuted Sandoval in a jury trial by presenting evidence that Sandoval engaged in frequent sexual abuse of the victim at a young age and over the course of at least six years. Court documents say the abuse was disclosed to a child and adult victim advocacy center in Evansville.