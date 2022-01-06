Prosecutors seek life in prison for suspect in Lodge Avenue shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County prosecutors are asking for life in prison for a man accused in a double murder on Lodge Avenue last month.

Arthur Lee Jones IV, 29, was arrested and charged in connection with the deaths of Samantha Robbins and Derrick Johnson. Robbins and Johnson were found in a home on Lodge Avenue on December 19 after police responded to a report of unsupervised children in the area.

One of the children told investigators that their mom had been shot. None of the children were injured.