Providence Police arrest man after executing third search warrant at home in 18 months

PROVIDENCE, Ky (WEHT) – Providence Police say that the third search warrant at a home in the 200 block of North Rosemont in 18 months.

Police say they observed known drug users frequenting the residence even after arresting the home owner twice for drug related charges. On November 8, police executed the search warrant at the home of Michael Glenn Jones, 58, and discovered a variety of drug paraphernalia including a bong, methamphetamine pipes and straws as well as suspected methamphetamine. Jones admitted to police that he was still using methamphetamine and that he was allowing a known drug user to stay at his residence.

Jones was arrested and transported to the Webster County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

The first search warrant was conducted on May 19, 2020 and led to the arrest of Jones and five other people for drug related charges. Police say a 14-year-old juvenile was located inside the residence during that incident. Police say the second warrant was executed approximately six weeks later.