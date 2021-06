PROVIDENCE, Ky (WEHT) – Providence Police say they’ve found the owner of a home where animals were found dead earlier this week.

Police say the woman who lived at the home on Jefferson Street said she was caring for someone out of town, and some other people were supposed to be taking care of the animals. Two cats and a dog were found dead inside the home on Sunday after neighbors complained of a smell.

No arrests have been made, but police say charges are still pending in the case.